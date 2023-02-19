CONOVER — Don Beal, licensed barber, stylist, and owner of The Hair Connection in Conover, announced the addition of Carly Williams as a new hairstylist and lash artist.

“I am thrilled to have Carly join me,” Beal said. “She is a fine young lady, and she comes from a great family. Carly grew up coming to my shop with her dad and grandfather, so this place is home for her. I am excited about the variety of skills she brings to The Hair Connection. With her abilities, she can take care of the entire family!”

Williams graduated from Maiden High School and studied cosmetology at Catawba Valley Community College. She lives in Maiden and is the daughter of Aaron and Tara Moss Williams. She is the granddaughter of Ken and the late Paulette Moss, Steve Williams, and Pamela Frye. Prior to joining The Hair Connection, Carly worked in another salon in the area.

Some of the services Carly can provide for customers of The Hair Connection include haircuts and color for men and women, lash extensions and tinting, eyebrow tinting, waxing, etc.

“I love everything about cosmetology, but I really enjoy doing hair color, and I think it is my strength,” she said.

When asked about her goals and long-range plans, she stated, “I like making people feel good about themselves. My goal is to please the customers and make sure they leave my shop feeling happy with the service I have provided. I want to continue to improve my skills by learning from Don Beal, build my clientele, and eventually own my own business.”

For anyone looking for a new hairstylist/lash artist, Don and Carly encourage folks to stop by The Hair Connection. Walk-ins are welcome or call for an appointment at 828-465-3018.

Established in 1981, The Hair Connection is locally owned by Don Beal and is located at 117 1st St. W, Conover. The business hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is closed Saturday and Sunday.