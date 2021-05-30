The Carswell Team earns sales award

HICKORY — Meredith Carswell, team leader of The Carswell Team with RE/MAX A-Team, has qualified for the esteemed RE/MAX Platinum Club Team Award, which honors high-achieving real estate teams for their service to buyers and/or sellers during the past year. In addition to Meredith, The Carswell Team consists of her husband, Paul; Kimberly Rogers; Tina Bayonet; and Macy Rudisill.

“It’s a tremendous honor to receive this award,” said Carswell. “Our team is fully committed to providing superior service to our clients with every transaction. We could not have reached this milestone without their trust to guide them through one of the biggest transactions of their lives, and we are grateful for their endless support.”