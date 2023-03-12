HICKORY — Meredith Carswell, team leader of The Carswell Team with RE/MAX A-Team, has qualified for the esteemed RE/MAX Platinum Club Team Award, which honors high-achieving real estate teams for their service to buyers and/or sellers during the past year.

In addition to Meredith Carswell, The Carswell Team consists of her husband Paul, and Kimberly Rogers.

“It’s a tremendous honor to receive this award,” said Carswell.

“Our team is fully committed to providing superior service to our clients with every transaction. We could not have reached this milestone without their trust to guide them through one of the biggest transactions of their lives, and we are grateful for their endless support.”

Carswell has been serving her community as a real estate agent since 2008 and has extensive experience in residential and investment real estate.

Among Carswell’s list of achievements, she has earned the prestigious Hall of Fame Award.

In addition, The Carswell Team actively supports The Humane Society of Catawba County as The Pet of the Week sponsor. Meredith serves as president of Fur Babies Rescue, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that assists with the rescue and placement of abandoned or injured domestic or wild animals. Paul currently serves on the board of managers for the Foundation YMCA. The Carswells also contribute a portion of each commission to Children’s Miracle Network.

Meredith and The Carswell Team exemplify the positive attributes of a successful real estate team. Taking care of their clients is their utmost concern, said A-Team co-owners Sandy King Eller and Tamara Coley.