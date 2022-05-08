Team earns sales production award

HICKORY — Meredith Carswell, team leader of The Carswell Team with RE/MAX A-Team, has qualified for the esteemed RE/MAX Chairman’s Club Team Award, which honors high-achieving real estate teams for their service to buyers and/or sellers during the past year. In addition to Meredith, The Carswell Team consists of her husband Paul, Kimberly Rogers, and Macy Rudisill.

“It’s a tremendous honor to receive this award,” said Carswell. “Our team is fully committed to providing superior service to our clients with every transaction. We could not have reached this milestone without their trust to guide them through one of the biggest transactions of their lives, and we are grateful for their endless support.”

Carswell has been serving her community as a real estate agent since 2008 and has extensive experience in residential, multi-family, acreage, farms and commercial real estate. Among Carswell’s list of achievements, she has earned the prestigious Hall of Fame Award. In addition, The Carswell Team actively supports The Humane Society of Catawba County as The Pet of the Week sponsor. Meredith serves as president of Fur Babies Rescue, a 501©(3) nonprofit organization that assists with the rescue and placement of abandoned or injured domestic or wild animals. Paul currently serves on the Board of Managers for the Foundation YMCA. The Carswells also contribute a portion of each commission to Children’s Miracle Network.

RE/MAX A-Team, locally owned by Tamara Coley and Sandy King Eller, is a full-service real estate brokerage at 1811 N. Center St. in Hickory. Founded in 2003, the brokerage has 13 Realtors and specializes in residential and commercial real estate. RE/MAX A-Team is a proud supporter of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.