Taj Indian Cuisine set to open in April

Dimple Kumar says entrepreneurship is ingrained in her.
Her parents owned a restaurant much of her life. Her father had a passion for business and raised her with a similar spirit. Dimple’s husband, Sandeep, has the same mindset.
The couple moved to the Hickory area in 2017, and found their new home lacked options for Indian food — they had to drive an hour to get authentic Indian food.
That is how the conversation started. Dimple had always wanted a restaurant of her own and Hickory was lacking what they wanted, she said.
“We have a lot of friends in this area and they were telling us the area needed an Indian restaurant,” Dimple said.
With the urging of friends in their ears, the Kumars got more serious about opening their own restaurant. In April, they plan to open it. Taj Indian Cuisine will serve food in a shopping center on Second Street NE at 10th Avenue NE.
“Everyone was always saying it would be a good idea and our friends were always asking us when we would open a restaurant, so we finally decided to do it,” Dimple said.
The couple first started looking for locations last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the hunt. Late in 2020, they noticed a pho restaurant near Panera Bread on Second Street NE had closed. The location seemed perfect — not too big, not too small, and centrally located.
They reached out to the landlord and eventually signed the lease in February, Sandeep said.
“It’s in the middle of everything, downtown, Lenoir-Rhyne University, the hospitals,” he said.
For the past month, constant work has gone into improving the space. A small bar was added and the kitchen overhauled, Sandeep said.
They ordered a clay oven from India, called a tandoor, which is used to make naan and tandoori chicken, which Dimple expects to be a popular dish.
The couple also hired Punjabi chefs with years of experience to head the kitchen. Together, they’ve developed a menu. The restaurant will serve typical Indian dishes available at many other restaurants as well as authentic new options.
The restaurant also has a wide array of vegetarian options, often made with paneer cheese, which Sandeep expects to be popular.
The restaurant is planned to open in mid-April.
Dimple and Sandeep, who have two children, are excited to get their family involved in the new restaurant, Dimple said.
“This is authentic Indian, we’re not a franchise, we’re family owned, which is important to us,” she said.
For more information, find Taj Indian Cuisine on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tajhickory.