Taj Indian Cuisine set to open in April

Dimple Kumar says entrepreneurship is ingrained in her.

Her parents owned a restaurant much of her life. Her father had a passion for business and raised her with a similar spirit. Dimple’s husband, Sandeep, has the same mindset.

The couple moved to the Hickory area in 2017, and found their new home lacked options for Indian food — they had to drive an hour to get authentic Indian food.

That is how the conversation started. Dimple had always wanted a restaurant of her own and Hickory was lacking what they wanted, she said.

“We have a lot of friends in this area and they were telling us the area needed an Indian restaurant,” Dimple said.

With the urging of friends in their ears, the Kumars got more serious about opening their own restaurant. In April, they plan to open it. Taj Indian Cuisine will serve food in a shopping center on Second Street NE at 10th Avenue NE.

“Everyone was always saying it would be a good idea and our friends were always asking us when we would open a restaurant, so we finally decided to do it,” Dimple said.