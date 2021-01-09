Synthetic ice rink: All skate, no melt; it's being constructed at Catawba Farms

Catawba Farms is adding a skating rink to its 34 acres, and it won’t melt under a summer sun.

The winery, brewery and inn bought a synthetic ice rink. It will be open year-round.

Catawba Farms’ owners Twyla Deese, Michael Waltuch and Dennis Baucom hope the rink attracts more people to the farm. They also see the rink as a benefit to the community.

“After what we’ve all been through this year, it’s our way of giving back,” Deese said.

Waltuch came up with the idea in early 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. At the time, Catawba Farms had just opened a brewery, another addition to the business. Adding a synthetic ice rink was not a priority — the bottom of the list, in fact.

Then, COVID-19 entered Catawba County and halted any plans the business had. “The idea was still in my head but we were focused on surviving,” Waltuch said. “That was our main focus.”

As the pandemic raged on, limiting indoor capacity, Catawba Farms found a niche. With a large property and plenty of outdoor space, they found people felt comfortable visiting Catawba Farms and bringing their family, too, Deese said.

Slowly they realized an artificial ice rink could make sense.