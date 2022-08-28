SYNLawn Carolina relocates to Catawba

CATAWBA — SYNLawn Carolina (also known as Southeast Turf LLC), a family owned and operated business and the premier installer of SYNLawn artificial landscape systems in the Carolinas, announced they’ve relocated their North Carolina headquarters from Mooresville to Catawba.

The new, larger headquarters campus, located at 5890 East Bandys Cross Road, covers 7.5 acres to allow the company to have their offices, warehouse and equipment in one location for improved operations and support of the entire team.

“When we started the business in 2011, customer service was our top priority and has remained our focus to this day, which has contributed to our company’s growth and success,” said Scott Marks, the owner of SYNLawn Carolina/Southeast Turf.

Over the past 11 years, SYNLawn Carolina/Southeast Turf has installed approximately 4.5 million square feet of artificial turf for residential and commercial projects across the Carolinas. They’re the only company in the Carolinas with Synthetic Turf Council (STC) Certification, which recognizes qualified landscape installers whose products and services come highly recommended by their customers. Unique projects have included coastal beachfront properties, lakefront homes, apartment buildings, rooftops in downtown Charlotte and Raleigh, luxury hotels, school playgrounds, shopping plazas and public parks.

SYNLawn Carolina/Southeast Turf is a certified GreensMaster installation provider, so they have the expertise to create custom putting greens for clients, which is one of their most popular types of installations. In addition to indoor and outdoor putting greens, SYNLawn Carolina/Southeast Turf also offers installation services for product categories such as artificial green walls, landscaping, pet turf, playground, residential lawns and roofs, decks and patios.

For more information about the services provided by SYNLawn Carolina/Southeast Turf, visit www.carolinaartificiallawns.com or call 844-257-0900 for a free design consultation.