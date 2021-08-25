Swisher Skin and Laser Center adds staff

HICKORY — Swisher Skin and Laser Center announced that Jessica Stevenson, PA-C, and Emma Gregory, LE, recently joined the practice. Their services will be discounted 20% during September as an introductory offer..
They both provide hydrafacials, lasers, dermaplaning and skinceutical peels. Additionally, Stevenson will provide Botox and dermal fillers.
Swisher Skin and Laser Center is at 20 13th Ave., NW, in Hickory. Reach it at 828-838-1184.
