Swisher Skin and Laser Center adds staff
Swisher Skin and Laser Center adds staff

  • Updated
HICKORY — Swisher Skin and Laser Center announced that Jessica Stevenson, PA-C, and Emma Gregory, LE, recently joined the practice. Their services will be discounted 20% during September as an introductory offer..

They both provide hydrafacials, lasers, dermaplaning and skinceutical peels. Additionally, Stevenson will provide Botox and dermal fillers.

Swisher Skin and Laser Center is at 20 13th Ave., NW, in Hickory. Reach it at 828-838-1184.

HICKORY — Derek Crump has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW where he will specialize in the marketing and sales of real estate. He is also a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and the national and state Realtor Associations.

Crump has owned and operated a lawn and landscaping company in Hickory for almost 20 years. He grew up in the area, attending St. Stephens High and then attended Catawba Valley Community College for Turfgrass Management & Horticulture. He recently graduated from Pan School of Real Estate. 

Crump loves spending time with his wife, Chloe, and their two kids, Emery and Camden. They enjoy going on the lake, taking day trips to the mountains, vacationing at the beach, and spending time with friends.

Realty Executives of Hickory has been voted Best Real Estate Company by Hickory Daily Record’s Best of Catawba Valley.

Call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900.

Call Crump at 828-291-6531.

Visit Realty Executives’ website at www.realtyexecs.net.

