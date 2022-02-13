Susan Nelson named Carolina Caring’s COO

NEWTON — Susan Nelson, MBA, has been promoted as the chief operations officer for Carolina Caring. Her role will involve overseeing the daily operations and functions of the organization, which serves patients who face a serious illness across 12 counties throughout western North Carolina.

"We are thrilled to announce that Sue Nelson has been appointed as Carolina Caring's chief operating officer,” said Dana Killian, Carolina Caring president and CEO. “Her knowledge and wealth of experience in health care management will be invaluable as we continue to position our organization for growth and long-term sustainability."

Nelson has more than 30 years of health care experience and has served in many roles including administrator and director for nursing with long term care facilities as well as RN on intensive care units across the U.S. and abroad.

After completing her Bachelors in Nursing from Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh, New York, she completed a Masters in Health Administration from Columbia Southern University in Orange Beach, Alabama.