Students receive awards through CVCC School of WDA, CVCC Foundation

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College students Chase Martin Blalock, Kislev Perez Guttierez, Karla Vanessa Morales and Pao Xiong became the latest recipients of the CVCC School of Workforce Development and the Arts (WDA) and the CVCC Foundation’s student incentive funding on Jan. 26.

Collectively, the awards will cover spring semester 2021 tuition, fees and books for Blalock, Perez Guttierez, Morales and Xiong as they pursue credentials in Welding Technology, Computer-Integrated Machining Technology, Accounting and Finance, and Associate in Arts, respectively.

Blalock was nominated by School of WDA Senior Professor and Student Advocate Jeff Penley, while Perez Guttierez was nominated by Steven Rhoads, Director of Computer-Integrated Machining.

“What a tremendous honor it is to recognize these students for their academic commitment and to provide financial support for them along the way,” Penley said. “They are the latest examples of what is ‘right’ about education in the Catawba Valley and the state of North Carolina, and I am convinced that all of them will be very successful in their career endeavors.”

Perez Guttierez also received a supplemental incentive award funded by the Gene Hass Foundation through the CVCC Computer-Integrated Machining Technology Program.