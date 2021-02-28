Students make design presentations

HICKORY — Students from the Catawba Valley Community College Advertising and Graphic Design program recently designed a craft beer label series for The Brewery at Catawba Farms located in Newton.

Students collaborated in four design teams to produce branded label prototypes along with ideas to extend their marketing campaigns. Each student team presented their designs and collateral to the Catawba Farms owners Twyla Deese, Michael Waltuch and Dennis Baucom.

Student participants included Ashley Barnett, Savannah Blackburn, Lillian Childres, Rodrigo Gonzalez, Christian Gonzalez Luna, Abby Houston, Chloe Huffman, Grace Mull, Kayla Seabock, Maggie Shugart, Keyley Sigmon, Devyion Smyre, Chloe Wickham and Dominique Wingate.

“We are so fortunate to have partners such as Catawba Farms, who will open up their businesses to our students and faculty to work on real life projects that will benefit our students in their chosen career path” said Gary Muller, dean, CVCC’s School of Workforce Development and the Arts (WDA).

Jennifer Cobb, CVCC Advertising and Graphic Program director and Aaron Tallman, CVCC instructor coordinated and directed the challenging project.