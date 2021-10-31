Student incentive funding awarded at community college

HICKORY (AP) — Catawba Valley Community College student Jonah P. Gibbs recently became the latest recipient of CVCC School of Workforce Development and the Arts (WDA) student incentive funding.

The award will cover tuition for a fall semester 2021 “late-start” engine performance class for Gibbs as he continues his Automotive Systems Technology studies at CVCC.

Gibbs was nominated for the award by Shawn Mull, CVCC department head of Automotive Systems Technology.

“Jonah is wise beyond his years, and he is well-regarded by his instructors and fellow students in the automotive program,” said Jeff Penley, CVCC School of WDA special adviser and senior professor for Technical and University Transfer Programs. “When I first met him, Jonah emphasized that he was here to learn everything he could about automobile performance, and I assured him that he was definitely in the right place. We have a truly state-of-the art automotive program here at CVCC and a facility in the Workforce Solutions Complex to match.”

Those attending the ceremony to recognize Gibbs included School of Workforce Development and the Arts (WDA) Dean Gary Muller, Mull and Penley.