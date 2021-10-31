Student incentive funding awarded at community college

HICKORY (AP) — Catawba Valley Community College student Jonah P. Gibbs recently became the latest recipient of CVCC School of Workforce Development and the Arts (WDA) student incentive funding.
The award will cover tuition for a fall semester 2021 “late-start” engine performance class for Gibbs as he continues his Automotive Systems Technology studies at CVCC.
Gibbs was nominated for the award by Shawn Mull, CVCC department head of Automotive Systems Technology.
“Jonah is wise beyond his years, and he is well-regarded by his instructors and fellow students in the automotive program,” said Jeff Penley, CVCC School of WDA special adviser and senior professor for Technical and University Transfer Programs. “When I first met him, Jonah emphasized that he was here to learn everything he could about automobile performance, and I assured him that he was definitely in the right place. We have a truly state-of-the art automotive program here at CVCC and a facility in the Workforce Solutions Complex to match.”
Those attending the ceremony to recognize Gibbs included School of Workforce Development and the Arts (WDA) Dean Gary Muller, Mull and Penley.
“We are very fortunate to have Jonah as a student in our automotive program,” Muller said. “Jonah is not just here for an academic credential; he is here to acquire practical skills that will be of lifetime benefit to him — both personally and professionally. Jonah has a great sense of humor, but when it comes to ‘taking care of business,’ he is always ready. I am confident that Jonah will take the skills he acquires here at CVCC and parlay those skills into a very successful career in automobile diagnostics, maintenance and repair.”
For more information regarding this initiative and the CVCC School of Workforce Development and the Arts and its programs, contact Muller at gmuller@cvcc.edu or Penley at jpenley@cvcc.edu.