HICKORY — Michael Sowers, managing director – investment officer, and Michael Webber, MBA, managing director – investment officer of Sowers & Webber Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo Advisors in Hickory, have been recognized as 2023 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors in addition to 2023 Forbes Best-in-State Teams.

The Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors rating algorithm is based on the previous year’s industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC. Investment performance is not a criteria. Self-completed survey was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.

Sowers and Webber said they are humbled to receive this award and hope people see this recognition as a reflection of their ongoing commitment to always put clients’ interests first. They appreciate the opportunity to serve clients' wealth management needs and the trust clients place in them to help pursue short- and long-term investment goals.