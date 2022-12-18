Smith Leonard PLLC acquires Whisnant & Company LLP

HIGH POINT — Smith Leonard PLLC announced that it will acquire Hickory accounting firm Whisnant & Company LLP effective Jan. 1.

The acquisition strengthens the firm’s presence in central North Carolina. The Hickory office becomes SL’s fourth location along with the headquarters in High Point and offices in Lexington and Winston-Salem. Recently recognized as the highest-ranked mid-sized firm in North Carolina on Accounting Today’s list of “Best Accounting Firms to Work For," the acquisition will grow SL’s workforce to over 100 employees.

“Smith Leonard and Whisnant are very familiar with one another, having collaborated on various projects over the years," said SL Managing Partner Mark Bulmer. "The Hickory market is one where we already spend a lot of time, so this acquisition will strengthen our presence and the service we provide to our clients in the area. It’s a natural fit. We are excited to add their talented staff to our team.”

Whisnant’s Managing Partner Barry Whisnant says, “My process for choosing a firm to align with was based on what was best for our clients, partners, and staff, as well as the interests of the Hickory, Catawba County, and the Unifour communities. The goal was to bring a larger firm with a deeper bench into the area and one that would bring continued success to our firm and our clients.”

Smith Leonard PLLC is a full-service accounting and consulting firm headquartered in High Point, with offices in Hickory, Lexington, and Winston-Salem. The firm primarily serves central North Carolina, but its reach extends across the state and into South Carolina, Virginia, and beyond. The practice is an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA, a nationwide association of independently owned accounting and consulting firms. The firm’s web address is www.smith-leonard.com.