Shurtape Technologies, LLC, acquires Pro Tapes & Specialties, Inc.

HICKORY — Shurtape Technologies, LLC, an industry-leading producer of pressure-sensitive tapes, announces the acquisition of Pro Tapes & Specialties, Inc., a tape manufacturer and converter that services a variety of markets, including graphic arts, library and school supply, precision die-cutting and fabricating, contract and custom converting, retail and general industrial.

The culmination of a nearly two-decade partnership, the transaction brings together two companies that share a commitment to exceptional product quality and innovation as well as industry-leading customer service.

“For almost 20 years, Shurtape and Pro Tapes have maintained a unique and highly successful sales and marketing alliance, and this acquisition represents the next logical step in our journey together,” said Vuk Trivanovic, CEO of Shurtape Technologies.

“Now working together more closely than ever, we expect to accelerate our combined growth by delivering even greater value to our customers through strategic investments in manufacturing capacity, IT capabilities and sales and marketing initiatives.”

Founded in 1977 to service motion picture and theatrical production firms in New York City, Pro Tapes quickly became one of the largest manufacturers and innovators of premium tape products designed specifically for use in the Arts & Entertainment industry. Today, the company offers a full spectrum of converting capabilities and end-to-end manufacturing solutions, servicing customers and markets in countries all over the globe.

“We are excited about the future and look forward to the growth that this continued partnership makes possible for our businesses, employees and valued customers,” said Ed Miller, president of Pro Tapes & Specialties. “Together, we remain dedicated to delivering unmatched innovation, service and quality to the industries we serve and look forward to providing our customers with a broad range of product options and enhanced service capabilities to meet their ever-evolving needs.”

Pro Tapes will become a subsidiary of Shurtape Technologies and continue to operate its facility in North Brunswick, N.J. The management teams and employees at both Pro Tapes and Shurtape will remain unchanged.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

For more information on Shurtape Technologies, visit ShurtapeTech.com. For more information on Pro Tapes, visit ProTapes.com.