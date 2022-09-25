Shurtape receives safety awards

HICKORY — Shurtape Technologies, LLC, an industry-leading manufacturer and marketer of adhesive tape and consumer home and office products, is the recipient of seven of North Carolina Department of Labor’s Safety Awards for 2021 safety performance.

The NCDOL presented the awards to Shurtape during its Safety Awards banquet on Sept. 7 in Hudson, where the company received six Gold Awards and one Silver Award.

Administered through the NCDOL’s Education, Training and Technical Assistance Bureau of the Occupational Safety and Health Division, the annual safety awards program recognizes private and public firms that achieve and maintain good safety records.

To qualify for the safety award, companies have to maintain an incident rate of at least 50 percent below their industry’s average. According to the department, the program is designed to stimulate interest in accident prevention and to promote safety in the workplace by providing an incentive to employers and employees to maintain a safe and healthful workplace.

“We are thrilled to receive this safety recognition from the North Carolina Department of Labor once again,” said Richard S. Kilpatrick, Ph.D., CSP, Corporate Health & Safety Manager of Shurtape Technologies, LLC. “Our culture is centered around the health and safety of our team members. It takes commitment and hard work from everyone across our operations to set an industry standard for safety. We thank the department for acknowledging the important safety activities we undertake each year.”

2022 Gold Awards

Shurtape Technologies, LLC, Highland Specialty – Plant #27

(First Year)

Shurtape Technologies LLC, Headquarters Building

Shurtape Technologies LLC, Highland Tape – Plant #36

(Second Consecutive Year)

Shurtape Technologies LLC, R&D

(Fourth Consecutive Year)

Shurtape Technologies LLC, Administrative Building

(Ninth Consecutive Year)

Shurtape Technologies LLC, Traffic Department

(12th Consecutive Year)

2022 Silver Awards

Shurtape Technologies LLC, Hudson OPP, Plant #24

(First Year)

For more information on Shurtape Technologies, visit ShurtapeTech.com.