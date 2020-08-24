Shell's Bar-B-Q closes after 67 years; restaurant was an institution in St. Stephens community

It was with great apprehension that Blake “Bee” and Lisa Watts shut the doors on Shell’s Bar-B-Q for good on Saturday.
After a year of trying to sell the business with no luck, the Wattses decided to close the St. Stephens institution for good.
“It was just time,” Blake Watts said. “We need to stress that this was not a COVID-related closing. This was just that the owners are tired and worn out. We hate we had to do it this way.”
Lisa Watts has been involved with the 1950s-styled restaurant since she was a teen. She worked for her parents, who bought it from Fred Shell in 1976. In 1989, shortly after Blake and Lisa were married, they bought the diner from her parents.
Since that day, they’ve run the restaurant at full speed, keeping a watchful eye on their business and staying fully involved for 31 years, Blake Watts said.
“Our personal success has been dictated by our ability to stay here and make sure things run smoothly,” he said. “We’ve been hands-on owners, that’s another reason why it’s been so difficult (as of late).”
In November 2018, Lisa Watts was involved in a serious car wreck, Blake Watts said. Since, she’s had two surgeries and many medical procedures, but she is still in pain and healing, he said.
The healing process wasn’t helped by the constant draw of the restaurant and the high demands of the business. Her doctors eventually recommended she stop working. With that, the family decided to take an early retirement.
The couple advertised the business for sale as far away as Charlotte. Though coronavirus precautions haven’t affected Shell’s business — Watts said the numbers are better than last year — the restrictions daunted buyers.
With no one to buy the restaurant, they closed shop completely. They’re hoping to sell the property and building, Blake Watts said.
The decision was not easy. “The timing was never going to be right but it's just gotten to the point where Lisa needs to be home,” he said.
Doug Reinhardt visited the restaurant every morning for 18 years, he said. He had no idea Saturday would be his last time until the next day.
“My son called and said Shell’s was closed. I thought, ‘Well yeah, it’s Sunday,’” Reinhardt said. “But he said it closed for good.”
For Reinhardt, it was a gathering place where he could see people, make friends and be a part of the community.
That community is what Blake Watts will miss most, he said. The people he got to meet and know over the years were the driving force of the business.
“In the rest business it's always about the people,” he said. “It’s been a pleasure and an honor really to run Shell’s. … We’ve been blessed by the relationships and we’ll miss it.”
Hundreds of people who frequented Shell’s have stories to tell about their experiences there, Watts said.
“I’m sure every one of those is going to be telling a story,” he said. “People tell us all the time, ‘I met my husband here,’ ‘I met my wife here.’”
Blake Watts has a story, too. The first time he met Lisa was in the Shell’s drive-thru. He was a lieutenant in the Army driving a brand new BMW while she worked the window.
With such special memories in the place, closing the restaurant was a difficult decision. They hope something just as special opens in its place.
“Thank you St. Stephens. We love y’all and we hope someone who loves this community as much as we do can take over,” Blake Watts said. “This has been a really great place.”
