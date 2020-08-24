Shell's Bar-B-Q closes after 67 years; restaurant was an institution in St. Stephens community

The healing process wasn’t helped by the constant draw of the restaurant and the high demands of the business. Her doctors eventually recommended she stop working. With that, the family decided to take an early retirement.

The couple advertised the business for sale as far away as Charlotte. Though coronavirus precautions haven’t affected Shell’s business — Watts said the numbers are better than last year — the restrictions daunted buyers.

With no one to buy the restaurant, they closed shop completely. They’re hoping to sell the property and building, Blake Watts said.

The decision was not easy. “The timing was never going to be right but it's just gotten to the point where Lisa needs to be home,” he said.

Doug Reinhardt visited the restaurant every morning for 18 years, he said. He had no idea Saturday would be his last time until the next day.

“My son called and said Shell’s was closed. I thought, ‘Well yeah, it’s Sunday,’” Reinhardt said. “But he said it closed for good.”

For Reinhardt, it was a gathering place where he could see people, make friends and be a part of the community.