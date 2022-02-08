Senior living community introduces technologies

HICKORY — Springs of Catawba residents will now benefit from the use of both air purification and light therapy technologies.
The community’s air purification system cleans the air and filters airborne contaminants, and the light therapy system aides in the natural sleep and wake pattern of seniors. Both of these technologies, which are provided by Lumenant, support a healthy and clean lifestyle for residents.
Light Therapy is a lighting system that mimics natural day and night cycles. This system can significantly improve both the mood and the health of seniors, as well as staff, who spend most of their days indoors. This lighting has been shown to improve sleep cycles, reduce anxiety and agitated behavior, and increase engagement in daytime activities. In clinical settings, adding light therapy technology can even allow for significant reduction in psychotropic and sleep medications for memory care patients.
“Every light in the system is individually programmable to allow each room to wake or sleep at a different time, giving residents a choice in their daily routines,” said Lumenant Director of Technology, Rob Swiers. “A healthy sleep cycle allows our brains to repair our bodies as well as our minds, and is associated with improved long-term health.”
The community also features an air purification system that uses dielectric barrier discharge bipolar ionization technology.
“This technology is a way to clean and purify the air, and fortify it against airborne contaminants,” said Swiers. “Essentially, bipolar ionization technology releases charged atoms that attach to and deactivate harmful substances like bacteria, mold, allergens, and viruses.”
In addition to providing residents with clean air to breathe, the air purification system helps control odors, it helps the HVAC system run more efficiently, and it even helps prevent the spread of airborne illnesses such as influenza, norovirus, and coronavirus.
“We deal with airborne sicknesses that we cannot see, and that’s an uncontrollable factor we face in keeping our residents safe,” said the community’s executive director. “This air purification system helps us address this factor and makes keeping our residents safe from these illnesses possible. By implementing these new technologies, we’re improving the resident experience and giving each individual and their families peace of mind.”
To learn more about these technologies, visit LumenantLLC.com, or to connect with Springs of Catawba, visit hickoryseniors.com.