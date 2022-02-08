Senior living community introduces technologies

HICKORY — Springs of Catawba residents will now benefit from the use of both air purification and light therapy technologies.

The community’s air purification system cleans the air and filters airborne contaminants, and the light therapy system aides in the natural sleep and wake pattern of seniors. Both of these technologies, which are provided by Lumenant, support a healthy and clean lifestyle for residents.

Light Therapy is a lighting system that mimics natural day and night cycles. This system can significantly improve both the mood and the health of seniors, as well as staff, who spend most of their days indoors. This lighting has been shown to improve sleep cycles, reduce anxiety and agitated behavior, and increase engagement in daytime activities. In clinical settings, adding light therapy technology can even allow for significant reduction in psychotropic and sleep medications for memory care patients.

“Every light in the system is individually programmable to allow each room to wake or sleep at a different time, giving residents a choice in their daily routines,” said Lumenant Director of Technology, Rob Swiers. “A healthy sleep cycle allows our brains to repair our bodies as well as our minds, and is associated with improved long-term health.”