Searching for job? Be sure to have a plan

Setting aside time in your schedule is crucial for your success. Think through these questions: what time of day and day of the week can you dedicate to job searching? What about time attending events where you could meet potential employers? How much time will you spend on networking and researching employers?

Then make sure that you intentionally schedule this committed time and don’t compromise. It’s far too easy to procrastinate if you don’t add it to your schedule. Show up and take the actions for which you’ve scheduled that time — research, making contacts, following up, etc. Remember, this is getting you what you want. You are worth this investment of your time. And don’t forget that it’s a job seeker’s market. You get to choose which employer is worthy of this investment of your time, effort and labor.

The final piece of your plan is to identify resources that you can use in your job search and determine how to access them. Where can you get help with finding and applying for jobs? Where can you find out about open jobs (online and otherwise)? Do you have a family member or friend who can proofread your resume or help you practice an interview? Think about the equipment you’ll need, too — especially how you’ll access the technology needed for online applications, email and virtual job interviews.