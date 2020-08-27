Scruples closing after 32 years but barber Dale Richards is far from done

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dale Richards is closing his hair salon, Scruples of Hickory, after 32 years in the same location off Lenoir-Rhyne Boulevard.

“Scruples has been good for us,” he said, “but it’s time for a change.” The salon closes Saturday.

Richards isn’t getting out of the hair-styling business. He already has a spot lined up at The Headshop in Viewmont. “I’m excited to keep working, and Harry Neal (Headshop owner) is a great guy.”

He and Neal are looking at the move as something akin to a merger, Richards said.

“I’ll have my own section, and the Scruples name will appear outside. Scruples products are among those I’m taking with me, so the association with the name will continue. But I’ll be able to put down my comb and scissors at the end of the day and go home. I’m retiring from business administration.”

Scruples Hair Care is a product manufacturer with nationwide distribution headquartered in Houston, Texas. When he was setting up his independent business, Richards called the company to see if there would be a conflict in using the Scruples name.

“There was not,” Richards said. “I really liked the name, and I already used the products. So that’s what I called my business.”