Scruples closing after 32 years but barber Dale Richards is far from done

Dale Richards is closing his hair salon, Scruples of Hickory, after 32 years in the same location off Lenoir-Rhyne Boulevard.
“Scruples has been good for us,” he said, “but it’s time for a change.” The salon closes Saturday.
Richards isn’t getting out of the hair-styling business. He already has a spot lined up at The Headshop in Viewmont. “I’m excited to keep working, and Harry Neal (Headshop owner) is a great guy.”
He and Neal are looking at the move as something akin to a merger, Richards said.
“I’ll have my own section, and the Scruples name will appear outside. Scruples products are among those I’m taking with me, so the association with the name will continue. But I’ll be able to put down my comb and scissors at the end of the day and go home. I’m retiring from business administration.”
Scruples Hair Care is a product manufacturer with nationwide distribution headquartered in Houston, Texas. When he was setting up his independent business, Richards called the company to see if there would be a conflict in using the Scruples name.
“There was not,” Richards said. “I really liked the name, and I already used the products. So that’s what I called my business.”
Before Richards became a barber 52 years ago, he was laying bricks as a mason’s helper in high school, and that’s what he went into after graduation. The job wasn’t fulfilling. “I wanted something inside,” he said, “and a friend suggested barber school. I tried it, and I liked it.”
He liked it so much he went to cosmetology school. “I decided this (the salon business) was for me and I never looked back,” he said. “I’ve worked with a lot of great people, and that’s one of the things I like best.”
He and Larry Herman later formed a partnership. At one time, they had three salons (Designers), plus the Designers School of Arts. Richards eventually sold his share to Herman and decided to go it alone. That’s when he started Scruples.
“When I came here, the building wasn’t even completed,” he said, “but I liked the location and the size, so we moved in and stayed.” That was in 1988.
The profession has changed over the years. Richards was happy as a barber but hair styles evolved. When men decided they wanted different haircuts, styling became permanently fashionable.
“The business changed for the better,” Richards said. “I have clients who still like the traditional barber cuts, but many want their hair shaped, styled.” That means there is still learning involved with the profession. “There is always something new even though old styles never completely go away,” he said.
Richards calls his clients friends. “I’ve made many friends over the years, and I have a lot of friends who keep coming back,” he said. Some are from out of town, including one client who regularly travels from Greensboro for Scruples’ services.
That friend, Richards said, will now go to The Headshop, as will a couple of his current employees. They’ll have their own spots, but he won’t be the boss.
Richards said he’ll be able to take time off without tending to administration. He’s an avid golfer but as a proprietor he still had work to do after an outing.
“It’s been a seven-day-a-week job for me. I’ll work much the same schedule, but I’ll take an occasional day off —without the worry,” he said.
“Running a business is a lot of work, but being behind the chair (the barber chair) is a joy,” he said. “This is what I do. Being behind the chair isn’t work. I love it.”
His first day in the next phase of his career at the Headshop is Monday, two days after the lights go out at Scruples.
