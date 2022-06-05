Schneider Mills adds state-of-the-art looms

TAYLORSVILLE — Schneider Mills announced the purchase of 30 new Picanol OmniPlus-i Connect smart-shed air-jet looms that will begin arriving in October. The Alexander County industry has also purchased a gas-fired oven slasher to help supply the new Picanol looms.

These state-of-the-art weaving machines will allow the company to produce more rolls of fabric at higher speeds, thereby improving productivity.

According to Schneider Mills Co-President Tim Little, this multimillion-dollar investment will add to the growth and capacity of Schneider Mills to help meet customer demand for the current product mix and additional styles. The investment will also add to the company’s need for additional employees.

“Our ability to increase fabric production to ship each week is a key to our success as we move into the future,” Little said. “Our customers are eager to grow the successful partnerships we have formed over the years. To accommodate this growth, we are looking for some new employees to join our dedicated team.”

Little said he is especially proud of two recent hires who graduated from Appalachian State University in December 2021 — Luke Hensley and Hunter Hartness. The Alexander County natives discovered that there are some great career opportunities in Alexander County that allow them to work in their home community and spend time with their families.

Hensley, who is the son of Mark and Mia Hensley of Bethlehem, was hired in January 2022 as a management trainee and is now shift supervisor for the plant’s third shift.

“Growing up, I had never been to Schneider Mills, but I always wondered about what they did here. Now I know. It’s a neat place to work and there’s so much to learn,” Hensley said. “Local graduates need to consider working at Schneider Mills because there are a lot of opportunities for advancement here. You don’t have to leave your home county and your family to make a good living.”

Hartness, who is the son of Jeff and Michelle Hartness of Hiddenite, will be finishing his management trainee job in the next few weeks and will then become a shift supervisor.

“Like Luke, I had never been to Schneider Mills before. When he got a job here in January, he loved it and encouraged me to come on board,” Hartness said. “I feel like I’m on a great career path. There is a lot of interesting technology here and I look forward to a successful career at Schneider Mills. I think this would be a great opportunity for both high school and college graduates who want to continue to live in Alexander County. I’ve enjoyed every minute of my time here because you learn something new every day.”

Currently, there are 35 positions open, mainly for second and third shifts. Approximately 20 additional employees will be needed to operate the new machines.

For more information about working with Schneider Mills, call 828-632-8181, visit www.schneidermills.com, or stop in at 1170 Highway 16 North of Taylorsville.