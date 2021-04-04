Schmidt named Coldwell Baker President Elite

Sharon Schmidt of Lenoir, a sales associate and representative with Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell Inc., Realtors, has been named to the Coldwell Banker’s International President’s Elite group.

Only the top 2% of all sales associates and brokers worldwide in the Coldwell Banker system qualified for the distinguished group, according to a news release from Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell Inc.

Each sales associate or representative is an independent contractor affiliated with a Coldwell Banker franchised office, including a Realogy Brokerage Group owned and operated office.

Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell Inc., Realtors is at 127 1st Ave. NE, Hickory, and can be reached at 828-322-1005. Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell Inc., Realtors has been an affiliate of the Coldwell Banker system for 38 years.