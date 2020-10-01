Sales tax shows positive growth; unemployment stagnant

July showed a slight increase to 9.3 percent unemployment. August numbers dipped to 7 percent. This up-and-down pattern may be with us for a bit, Millar said.

Millar worries school changes may influence the employment rate, forcing some people to stay home with their children while they do virtual school.

“I think it’s better than I think it could be, but certainly not great,” he said. “I think that there’s still fear. I think some people are scared to get back to work or get outside or do things. Then there’s inability, like with schools and parents, and then there’s just the overall discomfort.”

The coronavirus isn’t the only influence on the economy right now, he said. The election and social issues can disrupt it as well.

“No one has any answers and you’ve got a whole lot of international and national and macro economic issues going on,” he said. “All of those factor into this huge economic blender. I won’t use ‘unprecedented’ because that’s what everyone says, but I think that both these macro and micro influences are creating this economy.”

While things may tentatively be improving, Millar predicts we’ll see impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for a long time. Businesses have and will close, people will lose their jobs, and our habits — including mask wearing and new comfort levels — will change for a long time, and it all influences business and the economy.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.