Sales tax shows positive growth; unemployment stagnant

For the first time since the pandemic set in, Catawba County’s sales tax revenue is back above 2019 levels. Tentatively, county officials are optimistic.
In March, April, May and June, Catawba County saw lower sales tax gross collections than the same months in 2019 — and that’s what county officials were expecting, County Manager Mick Berry said.
The county trimmed its budget, delayed projects and prepared for millions in lost revenue after coronavirus precautions closed businesses, kept people inside and slowed most activities in the county.
In July, the latest month sales tax data is available, Catawba County’s sales tax collections exceeded July 2019, with $12,030,781 gross collections. While it’s only one month of increased business, it’s a sign of economic improvement, Berry said.
“Of course we’re excited and guardedly optimistic,” he said. “Seeing July numbers turning the corner is a great sign.”
Still, it will take a few more months of growth before the county revisits cuts it made to the 2020-21 budget, Berry said.
“I think what we’ll end up doing is toward the end of this calendar year we'll start having the conversation about how we’re looking,” he said.
The loss in sales tax revenue in fiscal year 2019-20, which ended June 30, was about what the county was expecting, Berry said. Because the county’s revenue was high before the pandemic, the county ended up still doing well in sales tax revenue for the fiscal year, he said.
While the July number reflects increased economic activity — more people buying goods in Catawba County — and some sectors are still thriving, Scott Millar, president of the Catawba County Economic Development Corporation, is still expecting long-term economic impact.
“I think everyone was thinking it would go away quicker than it has,” he said. “(Now) I think we’re sort of settling in to the fact that this could take quite a while and be quite a long-term problem.”
Sales tax increasing is a good indicator, he said, and the housing market is thriving. Industrial and manufacturing businesses are still opening plants and expanding in the county at levels the county hasn’t seen in many years, Millar said.
Those are all surprising, and good signs, he said, but the county’s unemployment numbers show little change through July. Millar also worries about the county’s smaller businesses.
“I think that there’s concern about small businesses, and there’s concern about the workforce actually being able to get back out and work,” Millar said.
Catawba County’s unemployment rate increased dramatically in April after many businesses shut down in March, hitting 18.7 percent in April, up from 4 percent in March. The rate remained high, at 15.7 in May, then dropped to 8.3 in June, according to the N.C. Department of Commerce.
July showed a slight increase to 9.3 percent unemployment. August numbers dipped to 7 percent. This up-and-down pattern may be with us for a bit, Millar said.
Millar worries school changes may influence the employment rate, forcing some people to stay home with their children while they do virtual school.
“I think it’s better than I think it could be, but certainly not great,” he said. “I think that there’s still fear. I think some people are scared to get back to work or get outside or do things. Then there’s inability, like with schools and parents, and then there’s just the overall discomfort.”
The coronavirus isn’t the only influence on the economy right now, he said. The election and social issues can disrupt it as well.
“No one has any answers and you’ve got a whole lot of international and national and macro economic issues going on,” he said. “All of those factor into this huge economic blender. I won’t use ‘unprecedented’ because that’s what everyone says, but I think that both these macro and micro influences are creating this economy.”
While things may tentatively be improving, Millar predicts we’ll see impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for a long time. Businesses have and will close, people will lose their jobs, and our habits — including mask wearing and new comfort levels — will change for a long time, and it all influences business and the economy.
