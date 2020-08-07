Safer-At-Home order extension means continued restrictions for bars, restaurants

“The people who want to go out will go out; the people who don’t will stay home whether or not there’s a restriction or not,” Caputo-Hansen said. “And so I think at this point we’ve all been through it long enough where I kind of think the government should sort of back off a little bit because people know.”

For the same reasons, Donna Hedrick, owner of Bourbon Street Alley in Hickory, believes the extension of the order means little to the general public. Whether it’s extended or lifted, people are making their own choices on where they do or don’t want to go, she said.

“The people are the ones who decide what they want to do,” Hedrick said. “It doesn’t matter what (Gov.) Cooper says one way or the other. These people are going to decide if it’s still safe for them.”

At first, state restrictions to limit the spread of the coronavirus had a larger impact and kept many people home, Hedrick said. Now, even if restrictions were lifted, Hedrick believes those who are staying home would continue to stay home.

“From what I’ve seen, it doesn’t matter what I say or what they say, it’s going to depend on what they feel is safe for themselves — do they feel comfortable being in a bar or restaurant?” Hedrick said.