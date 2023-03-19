BETHLEHEM — Rubner’s Nursery & Landscaping of Bethlehem, for the ninth year, has been awarded “Best of Houzz Service” 2023, by Houzz, a leading platform for home remodeling and design.

The local company, known for creating beautiful landscapes, unique water features and outdoor kitchens, has been serving Hickory and surrounding areas for over 25 years. They are also owners and operators of The Arbor Garden Center, just off Rink Dam Road in Bethlehem.

"We are very proud of the Houzz Awards that we have received, which we feel show our customers our commitment to the quality and service of our work," said Laurie Rubner.

Rubner’s Nursery & Landscaping is also a licensed NC Irrigation Contractor and a licensed NC Landscape Contractor.

"At Rubner’s Nursery & Landscaping we enjoy creating extraordinary outdoor environments that both reflect and enhance people’s lives," Laurie Rubner said.

"From design to installation to maintenance, we listen to our customers and create a landscape that is a reflection of their lifestyle. We cover every aspect of outdoor living, such as patios and walls, outdoor kitchens and rooms, ponds and fountains, outdoor lighting and irrigation. Your yard is an extension of your home and we want you to enjoy it to its fullest potential."

Laurie Rubner also writes a gardening article every other week in the Sunday Flair section of the Hickory Daily Record.

Follow Rubner’s Nursery & Landscaping and The Arbor Garden Center on Facebook and Instagram and find it at http://www.rubnersnurseryandlandscaping.com/.