Rubner’s Nursery & Landscaping earns award

BETHLEHEM — Rubner’s Nursery & Landscaping of Bethlehem, for the seventh year, has been awarded “Best of Houzz Service” 2021, by Houzz, a leading platform for home remodeling and design.

The company, known for creating landscapes, water features and outdoor kitchens, has been serving Hickory and surrounding areas for more than 20 years. They are also owners and operators of The Arbor Garden Center, just off Rink Dam Road in Bethlehem.

Laurie Rubner said winning the Houzz Awards shows Rubner’s Nursery & Landscaping customers the company's commitment to the quality and service of its work. Rubner’s Nursery & Landscaping is also a licensed N.C. irrigation contractor and a licensed N.C. landscape contractor.

"At Rubner’s Nursery & Landscaping we enjoy creating extraordinary outdoor environments that both reflect and enhance people’s lives," Laurie Rubner said.

"From design to installation to maintenance, we listen to our customers and create a landscape that is a reflection of their lifestyle. We cover every aspect of outdoor living, such as patios and walls, outdoor kitchens and rooms, ponds and fountains, outdoor lighting and irrigation. Your yard is an extension of your home and we want you to enjoy it to its fullest potential."