Rocky Springs Supply now open in Hiddenite

HIDDENITE — Rocky Springs Supply LLC is now open at 3841 Rocky Springs Road in Hiddenite. Owner and operator Ray Lail opened the lawn mower sales and repairs business in April.
The Alexander County Economic Development Corporation welcomes the new business to the county with a ribbon cutting on Friday, July 16, at 4 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. The public is invited to attend.
“Rocky Springs Supply is committed to serving the community by providing excellent lawn mower sales and repair services,” Lail said. “We service and repair all makes and models of lawn mowers and hand-held power equipment. We can even sharpen your blades.”
Rocky Springs Supply sells RedMax power equipment, including lawn mowers and hand-held power equipment. They carry Lock-n-Lube and Forester products. They also have the capability to make hydraulic hoses to order.
Lail has worked as a mechanic most of his life at Town and Country Tire, Mike Johnson’s Toyota, and Vesco Toyota Forklifts.
“I have always had a dream to run my own business,” Lail stated. “Turning wrenches most of my life, I wanted to sell and work on power equipment, especially lawn mowers.”
A native of Catawba County, Lail lived in Bethlehem from 2006 to 2017 before moving to Conover where he met his wife, Vicki, who is originally from Hiddenite and works in Taylorsville. The couple moved to Hiddenite in July 2020.
“Vicki’s grandmother, Allene Harrington, owned a gas station and grocery store in the early 1980s called Rocky Springs General Store,” said Lail, “With the store building in the family, it was the perfect opportunity to start my own business, and with the support of family, Rocky Springs Supply came to life. My dream to own and operate my own business became a reality.”
Rocky Springs Supply is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon. For more information or to schedule a repair, call or text 828-352-6211.