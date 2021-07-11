Rocky Springs Supply now open in Hiddenite

HIDDENITE — Rocky Springs Supply LLC is now open at 3841 Rocky Springs Road in Hiddenite. Owner and operator Ray Lail opened the lawn mower sales and repairs business in April.

The Alexander County Economic Development Corporation welcomes the new business to the county with a ribbon cutting on Friday, July 16, at 4 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. The public is invited to attend.

“Rocky Springs Supply is committed to serving the community by providing excellent lawn mower sales and repair services,” Lail said. “We service and repair all makes and models of lawn mowers and hand-held power equipment. We can even sharpen your blades.”

Rocky Springs Supply sells RedMax power equipment, including lawn mowers and hand-held power equipment. They carry Lock-n-Lube and Forester products. They also have the capability to make hydraulic hoses to order.

Lail has worked as a mechanic most of his life at Town and Country Tire, Mike Johnson’s Toyota, and Vesco Toyota Forklifts.

“I have always had a dream to run my own business,” Lail stated. “Turning wrenches most of my life, I wanted to sell and work on power equipment, especially lawn mowers.”