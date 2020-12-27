Rink & Robinson, PLLC completes quality review

HICKORY — Rink & Robinson, PLLC announced its successful completion and passing scores of its independent engagement quality review of the firm's accounting practices by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), a national professional organization of CPAs.

More than 30 years ago, Rink & Robinson, PLLC was selected by the AICPA to participate in an elite national pilot program to audit the firm’s practices, policies and accounting procedures to ensure quality control in the industry. Since the inception of the program in 1990, Rink & Robinson, PLLC has successfully completed all of its peer reviews, occurring every three years. The firm's current peer review rating of PASS concluded that the firm complies with the stringent quality control standards set forth by the AICPA Quality Review Requirement Program.

The quality review was conducted by an independent accounting firm approved by the North Carolina Association of Certified Public Accountants Quality Review Executive Committee under guidelines established by the AICPA. The independent reviewer performed an engagement review and inspected the reports using a representative sample of accounting engagements. The reviewers' report was accepted by the North Carolina Quality Review Executive Committee in November.