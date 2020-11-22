Ribbon cutting held at renovated Lowes Foods of Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM — Lowes Foods has renovated its store at 9441 N.C. 127 in the Bethlehem community of Alexander County. The completion of updates to the Bethlehem store means that all Hickory-area Lowes Foods have been renovated. There are four Lowes Foods stores in the Hickory area: Viewmont, Belle Hollow, Mountain View and Bethlehem.

“The Bethlehem store includes a Lowes Foods-To-Go area to meet the growing demands of shoppers who order online and simply pull up to the store to get their groceries,” Lowes Foods President Tim Lowe said. “Lowes-Foods-To-Go has been extremely popular with consumers in recent months, and we’re pleased to offer it at the renovated Bethlehem store.

Lowe said that since Lowes Foods began introducing The Beer Den in its stores several years ago, the concept has been embraced by shoppers as one of their favorite parts of the Lowes Foods experience.

“We believe store guests in the Bethlehem area will quickly fall in love with The Beer Den experience along with the store’s new Chicken Kitchen and Pick & Prep areas," he said.

Lowes Foods Originals featured in Alexander County’s Bethlehem store include: