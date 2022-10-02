Ribbon cutting held at Player’s Ridge Restaurant & Bar

BETHLEHEM — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the new Player’s Ridge Restaurant & Bar on Saturday, Sept. 17. The restaurant, which is open to the public, is located at Player’s Ridge Golf Club in Bethlehem (1157 Players Ridge Road).

Commissioners Josh Lail and Larry Yoder, along with the Alexander County Economic Development Corporation (EDC), welcomed the new business to the county.

Josh Riddle, owner of the new restaurant, said they offer a full menu for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The restaurant also has facilities for meetings and outings.

Hours are Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. A full bar is available for patrons.

“In addition to the regular menu, we have daily specials which include some of my favorite family recipes,” said Riddle. “I look forward to seeing a lot of new faces as the public is always welcome to join us for a delicious meal. We’re excited to begin this journey."

Riddle said that Player’s Ridge Restaurant & Bar features two excellent chefs and friendly wait staff. He expressed his appreciation to Dale Burgess and Judy Abernathy for their assistance and their recipes.

For more information about Player’s Ridge Restaurant & Bar, call 828-392-9292. View the menu online at www.playersridge.golf/the-ridge-restaurant-and-bar.