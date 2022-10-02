 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ribbon cutting held at Player’s Ridge Restaurant & Bar

  • 0
players

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the new Player’s Ridge Restaurant & Bar on Sept. 17.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

BETHLEHEM — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the new Player’s Ridge Restaurant & Bar on Saturday, Sept. 17. The restaurant, which is open to the public, is located at Player’s Ridge Golf Club in Bethlehem (1157 Players Ridge Road).

Commissioners Josh Lail and Larry Yoder, along with the Alexander County Economic Development Corporation (EDC), welcomed the new business to the county. 

Josh Riddle, owner of the new restaurant, said they offer a full menu for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The restaurant also has facilities for meetings and outings.

Hours are Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. A full bar is available for patrons. 

“In addition to the regular menu, we have daily specials which include some of my favorite family recipes,” said Riddle. “I look forward to seeing a lot of new faces as the public is always welcome to join us for a delicious meal. We’re excited to begin this journey." 

People are also reading…

Riddle said that Player’s Ridge Restaurant & Bar features two excellent chefs and friendly wait staff. He expressed his appreciation to Dale Burgess and Judy Abernathy for their assistance and their recipes.

For more information about Player’s Ridge Restaurant & Bar, call 828-392-9292. View the menu online at www.playersridge.golf/the-ridge-restaurant-and-bar.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Shurtape receives safety awards

HICKORY — Shurtape Technologies, LLC, an industry-leading manufacturer and marketer of adhesive tape and consumer home and office products, is…

Craftmaster names new president

Craftmaster names new president

TAYLORSVILLE — Craftmaster Furniture has named Alex Reeves president. He held the same position for the past three years at Sam Moore Furnitur…

Universal Furniture CEO to retire

HIGH POINT — After 45 years in the furniture business, Universal Furniture CEO and President Jeff Scheffer has announced that he will step dow…

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Americans want more financial education

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert