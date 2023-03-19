TAYLORSVILLE — A ribbon cutting was held Friday, March 10, at Bella Rose Beauty Bar, LLC in Alexander County. Owned and operated by Ashley Stine, the new business is located at 109 East Main Ave. in downtown Taylorsville.

Alexander County and Town of Taylorsville officials, along with economic development staff, gathered with friends and family to welcome the new business to the community.

Bella Rose Beauty Bar offers full-service manicures and pedicures along with skin care services. Specializing in dip powder manicures, the beauty bar provides a kid-friendly environment so parents may be pampered.

Stine is a licensed nail technician and esthetician, so she specializes in nail and skin beautification. She graduated from nail school at the Career Academy & Technical School (CATS).

She is married to Jay Stine, an Alexander Central High School graduate who works for a construction company. The couple live in Stony Point.

Hours are by appointment only. For more information about Bella Rose Beauty Bar, check them out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bellarosebeautybyash or on Instagram at www.instagram.com/bellarosebeautybarllc.

View photos from the ribbon cutting at https://bit.ly/bella-rose-ribbon-cutting.