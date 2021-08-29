RHF Investments announces promotions

HICKORY — RHF Investments Inc., the parent company of Century Furniture, Hancock & Moore, Hickory Chair, Jessica Charles, Highland House Furniture, Maitland Smith and Cabot Wrenn announced the promotion of several key members of their management team.
Joanna Viola has been named RHF vice president of finance. Stacy Duncan has been named RHF vice president of information technology. John Welker has been named RHF vice president of corporate showrooms.
Viola has worked for Rock House Farm Family of Brands for two years as director of financial reporting and compliance. She joined RHF from HSM where she was the treasurer and vice president of finance. Prior to this, Viola was in public accounting with Dixon Hughes Goodman and Deloitte. A registered CPA in Michigan and North Carolina, Viola is a graduate of Walsh College with a Bachelor of accounting degree and lives in Hickory with her husband, Kirk.
Duncan has worked with Century Furniture and Rock House Family of Brands for 23 years, most recently as the RHF director of information technology responsible for the shared IT services for all brands within the RHF Family of Brands portfolio. A U.S. Navy veteran, Duncan served as an aviation electronics technician prior to receiving his Associates degree in microcomputer systems technology from Isothermal Community College. Duncan lives in Rutherfordton with his wife, Holly.
Welker has worked with Century Furniture’s national showroom division for 17 years, having started as a manager for Century’s Dania, Florida, showroom and most recently as the national director of trade showrooms. With his new role, Welker will assume management for all Hickory Chair corporate showrooms in addition to Century’s, as well as manage Century’s OEM business. Welker grew up in a third-generation family-owned business in South Florida before he began his career in sales with Jerry Pair Showroom in Florida. He currently lives in Mount Holly.
“We are excited to promote this talented team of management into these critical roles at the Rock House Farm level,” says Alex Shuford Sr., chairman of the board of RHF. “This provides us with a strong and vibrant management team which will lead this family of companies to a successful future. We feel all of these companies are well positioned for growth and we are making the investments in our team, facilities, and technology to ensure this success.”