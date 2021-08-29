RHF Investments announces promotions

HICKORY — RHF Investments Inc., the parent company of Century Furniture, Hancock & Moore, Hickory Chair, Jessica Charles, Highland House Furniture, Maitland Smith and Cabot Wrenn announced the promotion of several key members of their management team.

Joanna Viola has been named RHF vice president of finance. Stacy Duncan has been named RHF vice president of information technology. John Welker has been named RHF vice president of corporate showrooms.

Viola has worked for Rock House Farm Family of Brands for two years as director of financial reporting and compliance. She joined RHF from HSM where she was the treasurer and vice president of finance. Prior to this, Viola was in public accounting with Dixon Hughes Goodman and Deloitte. A registered CPA in Michigan and North Carolina, Viola is a graduate of Walsh College with a Bachelor of accounting degree and lives in Hickory with her husband, Kirk.