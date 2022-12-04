RHF Investments acquires Classic Leather, St. Timothy Furniture

HICKORY — RHF Investments Inc., the parent company of Century Furniture, Hancock & Moore, Hickory Chair, Jessica Charles, Highland House Furniture, Maitland Smith and Cabot Wrenn, announces the acquisition of the operations and assets of Classic Leather and St. Timothy Furniture.

Classic Leather is a 56-year-old producer of high-end, custom upholstery with a 125,000-square-foot production facility in Conover.

“Since the founding of Classic Leather in 1966, we have crafted high-quality, artisan furniture, entirely manufactured in Hickory," said Tommy Shores Jr., president and owner of Classic Leather.

"Our partnership with RHF represents tremendous opportunity for our employees, and for the legacy of Classic Leather and its founder, Tom Shores Sr. In fact, this partnership feels in many ways full circle to us. My father started his career in furniture manufacturing with Century Furniture, working closely with Harley Shuford, who remained a mentor and lifelong friend even after my father started Classic Leather. We are so excited about this opportunity and enthusiastic about working with the Century Furniture brands and RHF Investments."

“Classic Leather has a legacy of crafting high quality upholstery and highly skilled employees," said Alex Shuford III, CEO of RHF Inc.

"We could not be more excited to welcome this strong group of artisans into the Rock House Brands family. We will work to continue the legacy that the Shores family has created."

The transaction will gradually boost the upholstery capacity for Rock House Brands as the Classic Leather factory completes its existing backlog and converts over to Rock House Brands production. The factory currently employs more than 80 people, and Rock House Brands expects to expand the workforce through hiring and training over the coming months.

