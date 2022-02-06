Registration open for Furniture Fundamentals course at CVCC

With the continued growth of the furniture industry the need for the skilled employees is critical to the company’s ability to have continued success. Furniture Fundamentals is the first class of a pathway to reach the skilled level status these industry partners require. Upon completion of this class the student will receive a certificate and chose the skilled pathway they want to establish as their career. The hands-on training is provided, with skilled artisans from the industry instructing the students. At the successful completion of the students’ chosen career path, a certificate will be awarded. These certificates are the beginning of a new career.