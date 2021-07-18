Regional dental practice builds its future

CLAREMONT — All things change. However, within the changes, we can seek to preserve the best of what came before.
Such a shift is coming to the regional dental practice of Christopher N. Reese, DDS, PA. In the weeks ahead Dr. Reese’s associate, Dr. Dalton Harvey, plans to transition into a new role as a partner. Coinciding with this expansion, the business has chosen to rebrand itself and will now be called Claremont Dental Arts.
The new logo at the heart of the rebranding maintains the iconic Bunker Hill Covered Bridge (that illustrates their mission of “Your Bridge to Better Health”), taking on a more modern feel as the practice reaffirms its growing energy. Their traditions of quality care, a welcoming atmosphere, and treating patients like family will continue to be their hallmark, Reese and Harvey said.
Harvey’s involvement with the practice began when he arrived as a patient at the age of 12 during the early days of the practice in Claremont. After a few years of regular visits and innumerable hours in Reese’s chair, the young Harvey discovered an interest that grew into a passion for both the art and science of dentistry.
During his college years, Harvey spent summers working at Christopher N. Reese, DDS, PA, doing everything from sterilizing instruments to handling paperwork. This hands-on experience and the chance to observe the inner workings of an established practice cemented Harvey’s goal of pursuing a career in dentistry. Reese then offered Harvey a place at the practice in 2019, and the newly minted dentist gladly accepted. This association fostered greater growth for the practice and its quality of care.
Reese and Harvey see the partnership transition as both the continuation of Reese’s traditions of providing the Greater Catawba Valley area with the best possible dental care and the culmination of a lifelong friendship.
“To me, it’s a godly thing,” Reese remarked recently. “Something brought Dalton and I together for a reason, and this may be why.”
For his part, Harvey is grateful for both the opportunity and for the community that supports it: “Dr. Reese has built an awesome practice, and we want to place even greater emphasis on our high-quality care and treating patients like family. The community means everything to us.”
Reese has been a presence in the community and in the lives of his patients for over 27 years. As the ongoing professional relationship between the two evolves, both Reese and Harvey vow to continue to provide the best possible care, driven by the needs and goals of their patients, and to strive to stay on the cutting edge of dentistry.
As the transition takes place, Christopher N. Reese, DDS, PA/Claremont Dental Arts will retain its current location just off Interstate 40 in Claremont. The staff will remain the same.
Claremont Dental Arts will continue to serve its established patients and welcome newcomers. Call 828-459-1990 to make an appointment or visit the practice online to explore more at ClaremontNCDentalArts.com or on Facebook at Facebook.com/ClaremontNCDentalArts.