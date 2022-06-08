Realty Executives welcomes Sarah Keener Moretz

HICKORY — Realty Executives of Hickory and Lake Norman welcomes Realtor/broker, Sarah Keener Moretz. Helping clients buy and sell residential and commercial properties as well as land in western North Carolina is a pleasure for Keener- Moretz. In this volatile real estate market, her clients benefit from having her negotiate for them as she is a certified PSA pricing strategy advisor, ABR Accredited Buyer's Representative and SRS Sellers Representative Specialist. Keener-Moretz has lived in Hickory, Blowing Rock, Winston-Salem and Charlotte and knows the areas well.

Keener-Moretz said, "This is the biggest purchase or sale many of my clients will ever make and it's an honor to be trusted to help them win their new home or sell a property that may be very sentimental to them." She is a silent partner in several businesses in western North Carolina and enjoys traveling the world with her family when she isn't helping clients. She is also an equestrian and enjoys an active, outdoor lifestyle.