Realty Executives welcomes new agent

HICKORY — Realty Executives in Hickory welcomes real estate broker AliceFaye Brown. She recently returned home to North Carolina after raising two children in California and lives in western Hickory with her husband, Jim.

Brown is a graduate of Pitzer College in Claremont, California, with a degree in business administration and environmental studies. Her career was formerly in accounting and business. She was recognized by the American Business Womens’ Association as a “Woman of the Year”; the Chamber of Commerce as “Ambassador of the Year”; and was a recipient of the Lions International President’s Leadership Medal.

Brown enjoys helping people find homes they love and can afford. She specializes in helping people who are relocating to the area find the home of their dreams. As a North Carolinian recently returned home from California, she appreciates the beauty of the Catawba Valley and the friendliness and welcoming nature of its people.

When she’s not working, Brown is very active in the Long View Lions Club. She has three grandchildren and enjoys quilting.

For more information, call 828-328-8900 or visit www.realtyexecs.net.