 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Realty Executives welcomes new agent
0 Comments

Realty Executives welcomes new agent

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — Allison Holtzman has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW, where she will specialize in marketing and sales of real estate.

Holtzman is a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and the national and state Realtor associations.

She is a graduate of Wake Forest University and has a medical degree from Medical College of Georgia. She enjoys spending her free time playing tennis, with family, and traveling. Allison, Adrian and their four children live in Hickory.

Holtzman joins Realty Executives of Hickory’s approximately 75 agents.

Call Holtzman at 828-320-8214

Visit Realty Executives’ website at realtyexecs.net.

Holtzman

Holtzman
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Face your financial anxiety by reframing your relationship to money

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert