Realty Executives welcomes new agent

HICKORY — Allison Holtzman has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW, where she will specialize in marketing and sales of real estate.

Holtzman is a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and the national and state Realtor associations.

She is a graduate of Wake Forest University and has a medical degree from Medical College of Georgia. She enjoys spending her free time playing tennis, with family, and traveling. Allison, Adrian and their four children live in Hickory.

Holtzman joins Realty Executives of Hickory’s approximately 75 agents.

Call Holtzman at 828-320-8214

Visit Realty Executives’ website at realtyexecs.net.