Realty Executives Realtor earns AHWD certification

HICKORY — Elizabeth Franklin with Realty Executives of Hickory and Lake Norman has earned the At Home With Diversity (AHWD) certification from NAR.

AHWD is an NAR certification program designed to present a picture of the changing face of the real estate industry. Since 1998, the At Home With Diversity program has prepared more than 20,000 Realtors to work effectively with and within today’s increasingly diverse pool of homebuyers.

The At Home with Diversity course is a six- to seven-hour class that can be taken online or in person and addresses the topics of diversity, fair housing, and business planning development. After successfully completing the course, Realtors are eligible to apply for the official AHWD certification, which conveys to clients they’re working with a dynamic real estate professional with expertise that transcends cultural barriers.

The At Home With Diversity course teaches Realtors how to:

• Assess and understand attributes of diversity in local markets and their impact on the real estate industry.

• Understand basic competencies to earn the confidence of potential buyers and sellers, regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, gender, handicaps, familial status, or national origin.

• Build a business plan that minimizes risk and successfully services all types of clients.

