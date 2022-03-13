Realty Executives of Hickory welcomes new agent

HICKORY — Bryan Heyl has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW where he will specialize in the marketing and sales of real estate. He is also a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and the national and state Realtor associations.
Heyl enjoys spending his free time with his wife and kids and his six grandchildren. He and his wife, Amy Heyl, live in Conover.
Realty Executives of Hickory has been voted Best Real Estate Company by Hickory Daily Record’s Best of Catawba Valley.
Call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900.
Call Heyl at 828-234-2822
Visit Realty Executives’ website at www.realtyexecs.net.