Realty Executives of Hickory welcomes new agent

HICKORY — Casey Prince has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70, SW, where she will specialize in marketing and sales of real estate. Prince is a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and the national and state Realtor associations as well as a member of the Tennessee Association of Realtors.

Prince is a graduate of Appalachian State University where she received a degree in marketing. She has been a licensed in Tennessee since 2014. She enjoys spending her free time playing tennis, cooking, and cheering for her kids in their sports. She and her husband, Jeff, live in Hickory with their three children and two dogs.

Prince joins a group of 85 agents already at Realty Executives.

Call Prince at 615-982-1443.

Call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900.