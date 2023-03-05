HICKORY — Miranda Mendel has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW, where she will specialize in marketing and sales of real estate. Mendel is a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and the national and state Realtor associations.

She is a graduate of UNC Charlotte where she received a degree in criminal justice. Mendel was born and raised in the Catawba Valley area, where she enjoys spending time with her husband, Eric, and their two children Barrett and Scarlett. She and her family live in the St. Stephens area.