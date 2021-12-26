Realty Executives of Hickory welcomes new agent

HICKORY — Tara Brackett has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70, SW, where she will specialize in the marketing and sales of real estate. She is also a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and the national and state Realtor associations.

Brackett is a graduate of Catawba Valley Community College where she received a degree in general education with certification in surgical technology. She enjoys hiking, coaching basketball, and water sports. Tara, Cody, and two daughters live in Claremont. Cody is a fire department captain.

Realty Executives of Hickory, with 70 agents, has been voted Best Real Estate Company by Hickory Daily Record’s Best of Catawba Valley.

Call Brackett at 828-310-8027

Call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900.

Visit Realty Executives’ website at www.realtyexecs.net