Realty Executives of Hickory welcomes new agent

HICKORY — Grayam Austin has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 Highway 70 SW, where he will specialize in marketing and sales of real estate. Austin is a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and the national and state Realtor associations.

Austin is a graduate of Appalachian State University where he received a degree in communications. He enjoys spending his free time golfing, hunting, and spending time with family. Austin and his wife, Brooke, currently live in Denver, N.C. Brooke is an accountant for CLA in Charlotte.

Austin joins the team of 85 agents already at Realty Executives.

Call Austin at 828-292-2831.

Call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900.