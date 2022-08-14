Realty Executives of Hickory welcomes new agent

HICKORY — Nichole Sedberry has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW, where she will specialize in marketing and sales of real estate. Sedberry is a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors, the national and state Realtors associations, the Rowan Realtor Association, the South Carolina Association of Realtors, and the Charleston Trident Association.

Sedberry and her husband, John, love antiquing and are still in awe that they can drive to the mountains in 40 minutes and find treasures. They live in Newton, and they just moved here in December from Charleston, South Carolina. Nichole lived there most of her life and began her real estate business there. After almost nine years of practicing, she decided to relocate and expand into North Carolina.