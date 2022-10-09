 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Realty Executives of Hickory welcomes new agent

HICKORY — Tiffany Ramirez has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW, where she will specialize in marketing and sales of real estate. Ramirez is a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and the national and state Realtor associations.

Ramirez enjoys spending time with her husband and two kids, working out, hunting, and trying different restaurants. She also enjoys listening to live music and traveling. She and her husband, Neil, and their two children, Ryleigh and Luke, live in the Bethlehem area.

Ramirez joins a group of 85 agents already at Realty Executives.

Call Ramirez at 828-310-5109 or Realty Executives at 828-328-8900.

Visit: www.realtyexecs.net .

