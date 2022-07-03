Realty Executives of Hickory welcomes new agent

HICKORY — Christy Shepard has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW, where she will specialize in marketing and sales of real estate. Shepard is a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and the national and state Realtor associations.

Shepard has career experience in school administration, marketing, fundraising/event planning, and property management. She enjoys spending her free time boating, hiking, and many other outdoor activities. She also enjoys shows at the theater, opera, concerts, and spending time with family. She lives in the Hickory area with her husband. They have two young-adult children and a Yorkie.

Having navigated the corporate moves several times, Christy is very familiar with the challenges and opportunities involved with the relocation process. She is a Real Estate Relocation Specialist and is committed to helping people navigate and conquer the transition. She is passionate about helping you find your perfect home in the Catawba Valley and the surrounding areas.

Call Christy Shepard at 847-852-6994, email christyshepard@realtyexecutives.com or visit www.christyshepard.com .