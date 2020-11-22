 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Realty Executives of Hickory welcomes new agent
0 comments

Realty Executives of Hickory welcomes new agent

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — Summer Grimaldo has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW where she will specialize in the marketing and sales of real estate. She is also a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors as well as the national and state Realtor associations.

Grimaldo enjoys spending her free time with her family, fishing and hiking.

Realty Executives of Hickory has been voted Best Real Estate Company by Hickory Daily Record’s Best of Catawba Valley.

Call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900.

Call Grimaldo at 828-455-2514.

Visit Realty Executives’ website at www.realtyexecs.net.

Grimaldo

Grimaldo
0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert