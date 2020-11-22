Realty Executives of Hickory welcomes new agent

HICKORY — Summer Grimaldo has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW where she will specialize in the marketing and sales of real estate. She is also a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors as well as the national and state Realtor associations.
Grimaldo enjoys spending her free time with her family, fishing and hiking.
Realty Executives of Hickory has been voted Best Real Estate Company by Hickory Daily Record’s Best of Catawba Valley.
Call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900.
Call Grimaldo at 828-455-2514.
Visit Realty Executives’ website at www.realtyexecs.net.
