HICKORY — Jaden Adair has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW where he will specialize in the marketing and sales of real estate. He is also a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors as well as the national and state Realtor associations.
Adair is a graduate of Newton-Conover High School. He enjoys spending his free time with his family, watching sports, and cooking. Adair and his family live in the Conover area.
Adair joins a group of 80 agents already at Realty Executives.
Call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900
Call Jaden Adair at 828-461-4026
Visit Realty Executives’ website at www.realtyexecs.net.