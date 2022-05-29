 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Realty Executives of Hickory welcomes new agent

  • 0

HICKORY — John Echerd has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW, where he will specialize in marketing and sales of real estate. Echerd is a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and the national and state Realtor associations.

Echerd enjoys spending his free time with his wife Lexie, daughter Amelia and their poodle Ginger. He  received a degree in history from UNC-Wilmington and a Masters in Executive Leadership from Gardner-Webb University.

Echerd joins a group of 80 agents already at Realty Executives. 

Call Echerd at 828-612-1171

Call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900

Visit Realty Executives’ website at www.realtyexecs.net.

Echerd

Echerd
0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PACE@Home earns national recognition

HICKORY — PACE@Home has been named one of Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare for 2022. This award program recognizes outsta…

Watch Now: Related Video

Items and services you shouldn't skimp on

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert