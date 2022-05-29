Realty Executives of Hickory welcomes new agent

HICKORY — John Echerd has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW, where he will specialize in marketing and sales of real estate. Echerd is a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and the national and state Realtor associations.
Echerd enjoys spending his free time with his wife Lexie, daughter Amelia and their poodle Ginger. He received a degree in history from UNC-Wilmington and a Masters in Executive Leadership from Gardner-Webb University.
Echerd joins a group of 80 agents already at Realty Executives.
Call Echerd at 828-612-1171
Call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900
Visit Realty Executives’ website at www.realtyexecs.net.